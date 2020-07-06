Army Reserve unit combines technology with tradition during virtual change of command ceremony

Col. Carlos E. Gorbea, commander of the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, congratulates his outgoing headquarters and headquarters company commander and welcomes the incoming commander during a change of command ceremony in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 7, 2020. The ceremony was conducted in person and virtually to protect the force and enable maximum participation for Soldiers, friends and family members. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Jackson/Released)

