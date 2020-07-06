Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve unit combines technology with tradition during virtual change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Army Reserve unit combines technology with tradition during virtual change of command ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Carlos E. Gorbea, commander of the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, congratulates his outgoing headquarters and headquarters company commander and welcomes the incoming commander during a change of command ceremony in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 7, 2020. The ceremony was conducted in person and virtually to protect the force and enable maximum participation for Soldiers, friends and family members. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Jackson/Released)

    This work, Army Reserve unit combines technology with tradition during virtual change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Civil Affairs
    361st Civil Affairs Brigade
    Virtual
    StrongEurope
    USArmyReserve
    7th Mission Support Command
    63rd Readiness Division
    7thMSC

