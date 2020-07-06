Army Reserve unit combines technology with tradition during virtual change of command ceremony

Maj. Ryan Nelson, outgoing commander of headquarters and headquarters company, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, speaks to members of his former unit during a change of command ceremony in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 7, 2020. The ceremony was conducted in person and virtually to protect the force and enable maximum participation for Soldiers, friends and family members. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Jackson/Released)

