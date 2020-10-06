PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Ivan Mendoza, from Santa Ana, Calif., and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Jiangsheng Gou, from Fresh Meadows, N.Y., attach banding to a pallet aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 10, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)
Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 07:53
Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
Hometown:
|FRESH MEADOWS, NY, US
Hometown:
|SANTA ANA, CA, US
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
