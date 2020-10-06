PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Hunter Hartman, from Burleson, Texas., greases a dog on a cartridge activated device locker aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 10, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 07:53 Photo ID: 6236529 VIRIN: 200610-N-MQ442-1192 Resolution: 5088x3816 Size: 868.35 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: BURLESON, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.