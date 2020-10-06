PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Hunter Hartman, from Burleson, Texas., greases a dog on a cartridge activated device locker aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 10, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS
