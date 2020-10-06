PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2020) – U.S. Navy Airman Tyrone Rose, from Morant Bay, Jamaica, wipes down an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 10, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

