An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England, departs RAF Mildenhall, England, June 6, 2020. The fighter aircraft landed at RAF Mildenhall in preparation for a flyover commemorating the 76th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 05:50 Photo ID: 6236515 VIRIN: 200606-F-PZ401-1090 Resolution: 3689x2461 Size: 426.66 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall receives visit from 48th FW F-15s [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.