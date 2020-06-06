RAF Mildenhall receives visit from 48th FW F-15s

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England, departs RAF Mildenhall, England, June 6, 2020. The fighter aircraft landed at RAF Mildenhall in preparation for a flyover commemorating the 76th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 05:50
|Photo ID:
|6236515
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-PZ401-1090
|Resolution:
|3689x2461
|Size:
|426.66 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
