    RAF Mildenhall receives visit from 48th FW F-15s [Image 3 of 7]

    RAF Mildenhall receives visit from 48th FW F-15s

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England, sits on the flight line at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2020. The fighter aircraft landed at RAF Mildenhall in preparation for a flyover commemorating the 76th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 05:50
    Photo ID: 6236512
    VIRIN: 200604-F-PZ401-1034
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 886 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall receives visit from 48th FW F-15s [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

