RAF Mildenhall receives visit from 48th FW F-15s

Four F-15 Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England, sit on the flight line at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2020. The fighter aircraft landed at RAF Mildenhall in preparation for a flyover commemorating the 76th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

