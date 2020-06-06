Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall receives visit from 48th FW F-15s [Image 5 of 7]

    RAF Mildenhall receives visit from 48th FW F-15s

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England, takes off from RAF Mildenhall, England, June 6, 2020. The fighter aircraft landed at RAF Mildenhall in preparation for a flyover commemorating the 76th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

