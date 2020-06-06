Flight Operations USS Bataan (LHD 5)

200606-N-SL179-1011

ARABIAN SEA (June 6, 2020) - Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), prepare MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), to take off during flight operations, June 6, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alan L. Robertson)

