ARABIAN SEA (June 6, 2020) - An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), June 6, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alan L. Robertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 03:51 Photo ID: 6236483 VIRIN: 200606-N-SL179-1005 Resolution: 5502x3930 Size: 967.56 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations USS Bataan (LHD 5) [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Justin Ailes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.