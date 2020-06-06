Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flight Operations USS Bataan (LHD 5) [Image 1 of 6]

    Flight Operations USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    ARABIAN SEA

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Ailes 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200606-N-SL179-1009
    ARABIAN SEA (June 6, 2020) - An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), June 6, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alan L. Robertson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 03:51
    Photo ID: 6236481
    VIRIN: 200606-N-SL179-1009
    Resolution: 5032x3594
    Size: 707.45 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations USS Bataan (LHD 5) [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Justin Ailes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    Flight Operations USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    Flight Operations USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    Flight Operations USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    Flight Operations USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    Promotion Ceremony, USS Bataan (LHD5)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT