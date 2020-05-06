Promotion Ceremony, USS Bataan (LHD5)

200605-N-GC472-2013

ARABIAN SEA (June 05, 2020) - Capt. Gregory Leland, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), is with newly promoted Capt. Michael Keene, the combat cargo officer assigned to Bataan, June 5, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles)

Location: ARABIAN SEA