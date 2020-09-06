Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities [Image 2 of 3]

    Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Suzie Dietz, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, speaks with Col. Jeffrey Nelson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, following an assumption of command ceremony June 9, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Dietz was formerly the 99th Inpatient Operations Squadron commander at Nellis AFB, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

