U.S. Air Force Col. Suzie Dietz, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, speaks with Col. Jeffrey Nelson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, following an assumption of command ceremony June 9, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Dietz was formerly the 99th Inpatient Operations Squadron commander at Nellis AFB, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
06.09.2020
06.09.2020
|6236367
|200609-F-VG042-0123
|5568x3712
|1.74 MB
|US
|2
|0
|0
Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities
