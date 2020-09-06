Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron stood up during an activation ceremony here June 9.



Col. Suzie Dietz took command of the new 60th Operations Group squadron during the ceremony.



The squadron, formerly known as the 43rd AES, moved to Travis AFB from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, but the unit has had a detachment here since July 2019.



The unit has a significant history in aeromedical evacuation. It first activated in 1951 in Germany as the 1st Medical AE Squadron and then moved to Pope in 1957. The squadron has been relocated, renamed and reactivated several times since its inception.



The 60th AES is comprised of 166 members, and its mission is to transport wounded Department of Defense personnel by military aircraft worldwide.



Travis’ fleet of C-17 Globemaster III are essential for the AES mission to function from coast to coast, said Lt. Col. Ronald Eller, 60th OG AES director of operations.



“Being at Travis AFB means we will have more flight opportunities than in the past, which will ultimately prepare our aeromedical evacuation crew members and supporting ground teams to be able to execute patient movement operations, and support rapid global mobility,” Eller said.



Flight nurses and medical technicians fly with the sick and injured, while communications personnel, medical administrators, logistics members, and other ground personnel make sure aircrews have the equipment and information they need to safely care for their patients during transport.



Eller said the deactivation of the 440th Airlift Wing at Pope AAF, the unit’s prior wing, hindered their mission.



“We have really embraced the total force effort to get the 60th AES activated,” said Maj. Amy Badillo, 60th AES operations flight commander. “There has been so much awesome support from all the Travis AFB units helping us bed down. One of the big differences from a normal processing was that there weren’t personnel, a building or processes already in place.”



Without having those resources already in place, Badillo said they had to build the squadron up from the ground.



The 60th AES established a training program with the 21st Airlift Squadron in July — when the AES only had a detachment here. They also received furnishings, computers and logistic accounts from multiple Travis organizations.



“We’ve also established a strong partnership with our reserve AE counterpart here at Travis —the 349th AES — to assist us in utilizing their building to store our medical equipment supplies and help us with launch and recovery,” Badillo said.



Badillo said Travis’ high-tempo flying mission provides the perfect environment in which AES members can prepare for any situation they might encounter downrange.



“Relocating to Travis meant changing our primary aircraft to the C-17 and having ample training opportunities to maintain flight qualifications; accomplish our semi-annual medical and aircraft training items; and collaborate operations between AE and airlift squadrons,” Badillo said.



The mission responsibilities will not change, Eller said.



“We will continue to execute the aeromedical evacuation mission whether it be flying patients within the North Command, South Command, Pacific Command or Central Command,” Eller said. “We will be ready to transport patients on to the next level of care.”



Whenever a response is needed from the 60th AES, Badillo said they will be ready to perform.



“I believe our mission here will be exciting and full of opportunities,” said Eller. “We are fortunate to be here at Travis AFB in that we are on a world-class installation and have access to critical mobility aircraft.”

