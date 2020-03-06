Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities [Image 3 of 3]

    Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 43rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Det. 1, offload a medical training dummy from a C-17 Globemaster III June 3, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 43rd AES was absorbed into the 60th AES June 9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 21:11
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    Medic
    60th AMW
    No Bounds
    60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

