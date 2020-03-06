U.S. Airmen assigned to the 43rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Det. 1, offload a medical training dummy from a C-17 Globemaster III June 3, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 43rd AES was absorbed into the 60th AES June 9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities
