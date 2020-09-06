Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities [Image 1 of 3]

    Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Suzie Dietz, incoming 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, right, assumes command of the 60th AES from Col. Gregg Johnson, 60th Operations Group commander, left, while Master Sgt. Ryan Wallace, 60th AES acting superintendent, holds the guidon June 9, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th AES is the latest squadron to be absorbed into the 60th Air Mobility Wing, having formerly been the 43rd AES operating out of Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 21:11
    Photo ID: 6236366
    VIRIN: 200609-F-VG042-0068
    Resolution: 5424x3616
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities
    Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities
    Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Medic
    Change of Command
    60th AMW
    No Bounds
    60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT