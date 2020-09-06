U.S. Air Force Col. Suzie Dietz, incoming 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, right, assumes command of the 60th AES from Col. Gregg Johnson, 60th Operations Group commander, left, while Master Sgt. Ryan Wallace, 60th AES acting superintendent, holds the guidon June 9, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th AES is the latest squadron to be absorbed into the 60th Air Mobility Wing, having formerly been the 43rd AES operating out of Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 21:11
|Photo ID:
|6236366
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-VG042-0068
|Resolution:
|5424x3616
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis gains new AES, med evac capabilities
LEAVE A COMMENT