Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200606-Z-MM593-1010 [Image 7 of 8]

    200606-Z-MM593-1010

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Commander of the 101st Troop Command, Lt. Col. Victor Perez, qualifies with an M9 pistol at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2020. The Adjutant General spoke about various COVID-19 testing sites and encouraged the soldiers to not only use them but to take care of their families and to spread the word to their fellow soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 09:09
    Photo ID: 6235571
    VIRIN: 200606-Z-MM593-1010
    Resolution: 1599x899
    Size: 418.93 KB
    Location: SALINAS, PR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200606-Z-MM593-1010 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200606-Z-GH656-1004
    200606-Z-GH656-1006
    200606-Z-GH656-1012
    200606-Z-GH656-1011
    200606-Z-MM593-1003
    200606-Z-MM593-1009
    200606-Z-MM593-1010
    200606-Z-MM593-1012

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Range
    M9 Pistol
    Soldiers
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT