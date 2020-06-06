Command Sergeant Major of the 101st Troop Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Sanchez, left, clears an M9 pistol at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2020. The Adjutant General spoke about various COVID-19 testing sites and encouraged the soldiers to not only use them but to take care of their families and to spread the word to their fellow soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez)
|06.06.2020
|06.09.2020 09:09
|6235572
|200606-Z-MM593-1012
|1599x758
|378.87 KB
|SALINAS, PR
This work, 200606-Z-MM593-1012 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
