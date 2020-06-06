200606-Z-GH656-1006

The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Jose Reyes, speaks with soldiers of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2020. The Adjutant General spoke about various COVID-19 testing sites and encouraged the soldiers to not only use them but to take care of their families and to spread the word to their fellow soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eric Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 09:08
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
