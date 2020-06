200606-Z-GH656-1004

The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Jose Reyes, left, clears an M9 pistol at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2020. The Adjutant General spoke about various COVID-19 testing sites and encouraged the soldiers to not only use them but to take care of their families and to spread the word to their fellow soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eric Maldonado)

