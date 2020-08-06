PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Daven Nesbitt, from Atlanta, left, signals the pilot of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, while braced by U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Siah Elrington, from Los Angeles, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 8, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 07:23 Photo ID: 6234042 VIRIN: 200608-N-TL141-1366 Resolution: 4281x2854 Size: 869.71 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.