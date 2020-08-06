PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Daven Nesbitt, from Atlanta, left, signals the pilot of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, while braced by U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Siah Elrington, from Los Angeles, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 8, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 07:23
|Photo ID:
|6234042
|VIRIN:
|200608-N-TL141-1366
|Resolution:
|4281x2854
|Size:
|869.71 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
