PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2020) – U.S. Sailors work on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while an E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, approaches the ship June 8, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 07:23
|Photo ID:
|6234041
|VIRIN:
|200608-N-TL141-1201
|Resolution:
|5568x3132
|Size:
|894.19 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT