PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2020) – U.S. Sailors watch an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, approach the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 8, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 07:23
|Photo ID:
|6234040
|VIRIN:
|200608-N-TL141-1276
|Resolution:
|5320x3547
|Size:
|956.03 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
