PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2020) – U.S. Sailors watch an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, approach the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 8, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 07:23 Photo ID: 6234040 VIRIN: 200608-N-TL141-1276 Resolution: 5320x3547 Size: 956.03 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.