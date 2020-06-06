La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations

Louisiana National Guardsmen load 50,000 masks and 2,000 gloves aboard two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in Baton Rouge, La., ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal, to be potentially used during Search and Rescue missions by both the Soldiers and those being rescued, June 6, 2020. In addition to 88 high-water vehicles and 35 rescue boats prepped and staged across south Louisiana, the LANG has helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

