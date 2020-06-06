Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations [Image 3 of 3]

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guardsmen load 50,000 masks and 2,000 gloves aboard two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in Baton Rouge, La., ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal, to be potentially used during Search and Rescue missions by both the Soldiers and those being rescued, June 6, 2020. In addition to 88 high-water vehicles and 35 rescue boats prepped and staged across south Louisiana, the LANG has helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    LANG
    Military
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Lousiana National Guard

