    La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations

    Photo By Sgt. Renee Seruntine | Louisiana National Guardsmen load 50,000 masks and 2,000 gloves aboard two UH-60 Black...... read more read more

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Denis Ricou 

    Louisiana National Guard

    NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard is preparing for emergency operations ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal, June 7, 2020, while continuing its COVID-19 response missions. Louisiana’s Guardsmen are trained, remain ready and fully equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government.

    In addition to 88 high-water vehicles and 35 rescue boats prepped and staged across south Louisiana, the LANG has helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed.

    To help better assist coordination efforts at the local level, the LANG has liaison officer teams in 10 parishes and is prepared to support in other parishes as requested.

    The LANG transported five 100 kilowatt generators to Grand Isle on Friday ahead of the rising waters in the southeast part of the coast.

    Additionally, the LANG has staged three engineer work teams in three parishes to assist with assessing potentially compromised infrastructure and post-storm debris removal and route clearance, if needed.

    The LANG will continue to assist in 63 on-going missions during the COVID-19 pandemic response, including medical support, logistics, engineering and planning support.

    To date, the LANG has:
    • Packaged over 6,408,580 pounds of food
    • Delivered over 31.5 million medical commodities throughout the state
    • Tested over 73,660 citizens at testing sites

