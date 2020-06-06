Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations [Image 1 of 3]

    La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations

    BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Dane St.Pe 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Airmen from the Louisiana Air National Guard, 159th Fighter Wing, conduct annual bus driving training for hurricane response on Naval Air Station - Joint Reserve Base, New Orleans, La., June 6, 2020. The 159th FW altered its hurricane response training to include social distancing practices and usage of PPE to continue the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 during the hurricane season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Dane St. Pe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 17:17
    Photo ID: 6233823
    VIRIN: 200606-Z-RA417-120
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 491.77 KB
    Location: BELLE CHASSE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Dane St.Pe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations
    La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations
    La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations

    TAGS

    LANG
    LAANG
    nationalguard
    geauxguard
    159 FW
    protectwhatmatters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT