La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations

Airmen from the Louisiana Air National Guard, 159th Fighter Wing, conduct annual bus driving training for hurricane response on Naval Air Station - Joint Reserve Base, New Orleans, La., June 6, 2020. The 159th FW altered its hurricane response training to include social distancing practices and usage of PPE to continue the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 during the hurricane season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Dane St. Pe)

