    La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations [Image 2 of 3]

    La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations

    DELCAMBRE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guardsmen with the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct boat training ahead of Tropical Cristobal's landfall, at Bayou Carlin in Delcambre, La., June 6, 2020. The LANG maintains a fleet of flat bottom boats with water cooled, surface drive motors designed for shallower-water rescue assistance to local and state authorities during flooding emergencies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    LANG
    Military
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Lousiana National Guard

