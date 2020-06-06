La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations

Louisiana National Guardsmen with the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct boat training ahead of Tropical Cristobal's landfall, at Bayou Carlin in Delcambre, La., June 6, 2020. The LANG maintains a fleet of flat bottom boats with water cooled, surface drive motors designed for shallower-water rescue assistance to local and state authorities during flooding emergencies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

