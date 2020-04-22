200422-N-PG340-1353 OKINAWA, Japan (April 22, 2020) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Samuel Ryan, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, operates the Marine Wing Support Squadron 172’s medium crawler tractor bulldozer to move dirt, expanding a low-visibility landing and take-off zone. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are resurfacing a vertical take-off and landing pad and a coral runway to minimize foreign object damage at the Ie Shima Training Facility. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 1st Class James Trebnik/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 00:06 Photo ID: 6233457 VIRIN: 200422-N-PG340-1353 Resolution: 320x240 Size: 36.83 KB Location: OKINAWA, AICHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 resurface a runway at Ie Shima Training Facility [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.