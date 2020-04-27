U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 resurface a runway at Ie Shima Training Facility

200427-N-PG340-1040 OKINAWA, Japan (April 27, 2020) Equipment Operator Constructionman Chase Frenze, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, grades a 5300-foot expeditionary runway capable of receiving C-130 Hercules aircraft. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are resurfacing a vertical take-off and landing pad and a coral runway to minimize foreign object damage at the Ie Shima Training Facility. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 1st Class James Trebnik/Released)

