U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 resurface a runway at Ie Shima Training Facility

200422-N-PG340-1349 OKINAWA, Japan (April 22, 2020) Equipment Operator Constructionman Chase Frenze, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, operates a grader to shape berms for drainage on the side of the runway. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are resurfacing a vertical take-off and landing pad and a coral runway to minimize foreign object damage at the Ie Shima Training Facility. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 1st Class James Trebnik/Released)

