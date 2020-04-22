Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 resurface a runway at Ie Shima Training Facility [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 resurface a runway at Ie Shima Training Facility

    OKINAWA, AICHI, JAPAN

    04.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200422-N-PG340-1351 OKINAWA, Japan (April 22, 2020) Equipment Operator Constructionman Chase Frenze, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, operates a grader to shape berms for drainage on the side of the runway. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are resurfacing a vertical take-off and landing pad and a coral runway to minimize foreign object damage at the Ie Shima Training Facility. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 1st Class James Trebnik/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 00:06
    Photo ID: 6233456
    VIRIN: 200422-N-PG340-1351
    Resolution: 320x240
    Size: 43.26 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 resurface a runway at Ie Shima Training Facility [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 resurface a runway at Ie Shima Training Facility
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 resurface a runway at Ie Shima Training Facility
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 resurface a runway at Ie Shima Training Facility
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 resurface a runway at Ie Shima Training Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command
    Commander
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Camp Shields
    Indo-Pacific region

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT