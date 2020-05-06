Washington Guardsmen support civil response in King County

SEATTLE - Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment come off their shift protecting their local community in downtown Seattle, June 5, 2020. Washington Army National Guardsmen are community members mobilized, by order of the Governor, to protect Washingtonians, as they exercise their First Amendment rights to peacefully protest. (photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)
|06.05.2020
|06.06.2020 22:19
|6233431
|200605-Z-EJ372-0222
|8256x5504
|2.21 MB
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|4
|2
|0
