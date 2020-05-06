SEATTLE - Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment come off their shift protecting their local community in downtown Seattle, June 5, 2020. Washington Army National Guardsmen are community members mobilized, by order of the Governor, to protect Washingtonians, as they exercise their First Amendment rights to peacefully protest. (photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 22:19 Photo ID: 6233431 VIRIN: 200605-Z-EJ372-0222 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.21 MB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington Guardsmen support civil response in King County [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.