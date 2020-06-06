Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Washington Guardsmen support civil response in King County [Image 4 of 5]

    Washington Guardsmen support civil response in King County

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    SEATTLE - A Soldier with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment monitors a street in downtown Seattle, June 5, 2020. Washington Army National Guardsmen are community members mobilized, at the request of the Governor, to protect Washingtonians, as they exercise their First Amendment rights to peacefully protest. (photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 22:21
    Photo ID: 6233434
    VIRIN: 200606-Z-EJ372-0280
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Guardsmen support civil response in King County [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington Guardsmen support civil response in King County
    Washington Guardsmen support civil response in King County
    Washington Guardsmen support civil response to King County
    Washington Guardsmen support civil response in King County
    Washington Guardsmen supports civil response in King County

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT