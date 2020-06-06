Washington Guardsmen supports civil response in King County

SEATTLE - A Soldier with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment monitor a street in downtown Seattle, June 5, 2020. Washington Army National Guardsmen are community members mobilized, at the request of the Governor, to protect Washingtonians, as they exercise their First Amendment rights to peacefully protest. Elsewhere, members of the WARNG are mobilized throughout in support of the COVID-19 response. (photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)

