SEATTLE - 3rd Battalion, 161 Infantry Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, talks with his Soldiers as they come off their shift protecting their local community in downtown Seattle, June 5, 2020. Broyles and his Soldiers have been supporting Operation Settle Peace for seven straight days, at the order of the Governor and the request of the Seattle mayor, in order to protect the cities people and property, enabeling them to exercise their First Amendment right to peacefully demonstrate. (photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 22:20
|Photo ID:
|6233432
|VIRIN:
|200605-Z-EJ372-0243
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Washington Guardsmen support civil response in King County [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
