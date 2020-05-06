Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Guardsmen support civil response in King County [Image 2 of 5]

    Washington Guardsmen support civil response in King County

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    SEATTLE - 3rd Battalion, 161 Infantry Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, talks with his Soldiers as they come off their shift protecting their local community in downtown Seattle, June 5, 2020. Broyles and his Soldiers have been supporting Operation Settle Peace for seven straight days, at the order of the Governor and the request of the Seattle mayor, in order to protect the cities people and property, enabeling them to exercise their First Amendment right to peacefully demonstrate. (photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Guardsmen support civil response in King County [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

