SEATTLE - 3rd Battalion, 161 Infantry Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, talks with his Soldiers as they come off their shift protecting their local community in downtown Seattle, June 5, 2020. Broyles and his Soldiers have been supporting Operation Settle Peace for seven straight days, at the order of the Governor and the request of the Seattle mayor, in order to protect the cities people and property, enabeling them to exercise their First Amendment right to peacefully demonstrate. (photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 22:20 Photo ID: 6233432 VIRIN: 200605-Z-EJ372-0243 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.64 MB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington Guardsmen support civil response in King County [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.