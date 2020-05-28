Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific

U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Command Sgt. Maj. Kenyatta Gaskins, far right, welcomes Godfrey Capelle, Benjamin Thomas and Connielynn Paul to their quarantine quarters May 28. The three are the first people to repatriate to the RMi since March 8 and began a 14-day stay in these homes set aside by USAG-KA Command for quarantining incoming personnel.
Lost Marshallese Fishermen Return to RMI, Tell Tale of Survival
