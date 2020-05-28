Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific

    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Jordan Vinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Command Sgt. Maj. Kenyatta Gaskins, far right, welcomes Godfrey Capelle, Benjamin Thomas and Connielynn Paul to their quarantine quarters May 28. The three are the first people to repatriate to the RMi since March 8 and began a 14-day stay in these homes set aside by USAG-KA Command for quarantining incoming personnel.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 22:47
    Photo ID: 6232915
    VIRIN: 200528-A-RT872-0004
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific [Image 5 of 5], by Jordan Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lost Marshallese Fishermen Return to RMI, Tell Tale of Survival

    Kwajalein

