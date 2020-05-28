Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific [Image 2 of 5]

    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Jordan Vinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Stephanie Gonzalez, Kwajalein Hospital's chief nurse on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll, reads the temperatures of Benjamin Thomas, Godrey Capelle and Connielynn Paul as part of the garrison's protocol for inprocessing people coming from outside the Marshall Islands. Paul joined the two fishermen in a flight from Pohnpei to Kwajalein May 28; they became first people to repatriate to the Marshall Islands since the start of the nation's re-entry ban nearly three months ago.

    Lost Marshallese Fishermen Return to RMI, Tell Tale of Survival

    Kwajalein

