Joe Dacanay, of Kwajalein's Vector Control group, greets and leads Godfrey Capelle, center, and Benjamim Thomas to a medical station on Bucholz Army Airfield on Kwajalein May 28. Thomas and Capelle survived 42 days at sea in a powerless fishing vessel and have returned to Kwajalein Atoll.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 22:47 Photo ID: 6232912 VIRIN: 200528-A-RT872-0001 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 668.94 KB Location: MH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific [Image 5 of 5], by Jordan Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.