    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific [Image 1 of 5]

    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Jordan Vinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Joe Dacanay, of Kwajalein's Vector Control group, greets and leads Godfrey Capelle, center, and Benjamim Thomas to a medical station on Bucholz Army Airfield on Kwajalein May 28. Thomas and Capelle survived 42 days at sea in a powerless fishing vessel and have returned to Kwajalein Atoll.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 22:47
    Photo ID: 6232912
    VIRIN: 200528-A-RT872-0001
    Location: MH
    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific
    Lost Marshallese Fishermen Return to RMI, Tell Tale of Survival

    Kwajalein

