Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific

Joe Dacanay, of Kwajalein's Vector Control group, greets and leads Godfrey Capelle, center, and Benjamim Thomas to a medical station on Bucholz Army Airfield on Kwajalein May 28. Thomas and Capelle survived 42 days at sea in a powerless fishing vessel and have returned to Kwajalein Atoll.
05.28.2020
06.05.2020
|6232912
|200528-A-RT872-0001
|2400x1600
|668.94 KB
|MH
|2
|0
|0
Lost Marshallese Fishermen Return to RMI, Tell Tale of Survival
