Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific [Image 3 of 5]

    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Jordan Vinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Vector Control Manager Joe Dacanay, left, welcomes Benjamin Thomas and Godfrey Capelle to their quarantine residence on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll May 28. The two men survived six weeks on the open Pacific in a small motorless skiff before washing up on Namoluk Atoll, 130 miles southeast of Chuuk in the Federated States of Micronesia. They began a 14-day isolation period in the quarantine home on Kwajalein May 28.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 22:47
    Photo ID: 6232914
    VIRIN: 200528-A-RT872-0003
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific [Image 5 of 5], by Jordan Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific
    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific
    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific
    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific
    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lost Marshallese Fishermen Return to RMI, Tell Tale of Survival

    TAGS

    Kwajalein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT