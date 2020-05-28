Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific

Vector Control Manager Joe Dacanay, left, welcomes Benjamin Thomas and Godfrey Capelle to their quarantine residence on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll May 28. The two men survived six weeks on the open Pacific in a small motorless skiff before washing up on Namoluk Atoll, 130 miles southeast of Chuuk in the Federated States of Micronesia. They began a 14-day isolation period in the quarantine home on Kwajalein May 28.
Lost Marshallese Fishermen Return to RMI, Tell Tale of Survival
