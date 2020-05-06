Spc. Fernando Sanchez and Pfc. Eric Smith, culinary specialists from the 553rd Field Feeding Company, inspect their ingredients before they prepare them for cooking. Culinary specialists from the 553rd Field Feeding Company, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, held their first Iron Chef Competition at the Always Ready dining facility June 5. (U.s. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 20:22 Photo ID: 6232840 VIRIN: 200605-A-HT688-387 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.18 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: SEOUL, 11, KR Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready” [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.