Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready” [Image 1 of 4]

    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready”

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Seoul, Korea native and culinary specialist, Pfc. Eric Smith, 553rd Field Feeding Company, watches as the judges taste his team’s dishes. During the 553rd’s first annual Iron Chef Competition, Smith’s team won and will compete at the III Corps Chef of the Year Competition later this fall. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 20:22
    Photo ID: 6232836
    VIRIN: 200605-A-HT688-867
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready” [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready”
    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready”
    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready”
    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready”

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready”

    TAGS

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    culinary specialist
    competition
    esprit de corps
    61st Quartermaster Battalion
    553rd Field Feeding Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT