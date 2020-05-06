Lt. Col. Paul W. Smith, Commander, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, tastes an entree from one of the chefs June 5. Culinary specialists from the 553rd Field Feeding Company, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, held their first Iron Chef Competition at the Always Ready dining facility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 20:22
|Photo ID:
|6232837
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-HT688-688
|Resolution:
|3668x4016
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Culinary specialists prove to be "Always Ready"
