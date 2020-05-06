Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready”

During the 553rd Field Feeding Company’s Iron Chef Competition, chefs received a mystery basket with four ingredients, including red chard. Eight chefs competed in two Soldier teams during the event, and each team was given 30 minutes to prepare their menus, and an additional 60 minutes to prepare and plate their items. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

