Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready” [Image 3 of 4]

    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready”

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    During the 553rd Field Feeding Company’s Iron Chef Competition, chefs received a mystery basket with four ingredients, including red chard. Eight chefs competed in two Soldier teams during the event, and each team was given 30 minutes to prepare their menus, and an additional 60 minutes to prepare and plate their items. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 20:22
    Photo ID: 6232839
    VIRIN: 200605-A-HT688-566
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready” [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready”
    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready”
    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready”
    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready”

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Culinary specialists prove to be “Always Ready”

    TAGS

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    culinary specialist
    competition
    esprit de corps
    61st Quartermaster Battalion
    553rd Field Feeding Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT