From left to right: 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. William Pouliot, Sgt. Patiellos Faria, an Infantryman with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and 25ID Commanding General, Maj. Gen. James Jarrard pose for a victory photo after announcing the competition winners at Sgt. Smith Theater at Schofield Barracks, HI on June 4, 2020. Sgt. Faria will be participating in U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

25th Infantry Division Noncommissioned Officer of the Year