Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    25th Infantry Division Noncommissioned Officer of the Year [Image 4 of 4]

    25th Infantry Division Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Infantry Division   

    From left to right: 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. William Pouliot, Sgt. Patiellos Faria, an Infantryman with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and 25ID Commanding General, Maj. Gen. James Jarrard pose for a victory photo after announcing the competition winners at Sgt. Smith Theater at Schofield Barracks, HI on June 4, 2020. Sgt. Faria will be participating in U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 19:27
    Photo ID: 6232833
    VIRIN: 200604-A-RN631-422
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Noncommissioned Officer of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Grenade Toss
    Watch Your Lane
    25th Infantry Division 2020 Soldier of the Year
    25th Infantry Division Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tropic Lightning Division selects their best

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    USARPAC
    US Army Pacific
    NCO of the year
    Competition
    Noncommissioned Officer of the year
    Tropic Lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT