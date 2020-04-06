25th Infantry Division 2020 Soldier of the Year

From left to right: 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. William Pouliot, Specialist Brennan Olsen, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic with 536 Support Maintenance Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, and 25ID Commanding General, Maj. Gen. James Jarrard pose for a victory photo after announcing the competition winners at Sgt. Smith Theater at Schofield Barracks, HI on June 4, 2020. Spc. Olsen will be participating in U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

