Private Azeon Brown, a Human Resources Specialist with 259 Human Resources Company, Special Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, engages targets during an M17 range held as a part of the Division level Noncommissioned Officer/Soldier of the Year competition on Schofield Barracks, HI on June 3, 2020. The M17 range was the final step during this competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 19:27
|Photo ID:
|6232831
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-RN631-240
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Watch Your Lane [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tropic Lightning Division selects their best
