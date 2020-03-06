Watch Your Lane

Private Azeon Brown, a Human Resources Specialist with 259 Human Resources Company, Special Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, engages targets during an M17 range held as a part of the Division level Noncommissioned Officer/Soldier of the Year competition on Schofield Barracks, HI on June 3, 2020. The M17 range was the final step during this competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

