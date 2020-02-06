Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grenade Toss [Image 1 of 4]

    Grenade Toss

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Specialist Brennan Olsen, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic with 536 Support Maintenance Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, throws a training grenade over a barrier at a testing station during the Soldier/ Noncommissioned Officer of the Year competition at Lightning Academy in Wahiawa, HI on June 3, 2020. The testing stations were modeled after requirements for the Expert Soldier Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

