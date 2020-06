Lt. Col. Michael A. Beckhart serves as parade reviewing official for Fox Company graduation ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael A. Beckhart, the executive officer of 12th Marine Corps District, observes a recruit training graduation ceremony while serving as the parade reviewing official for Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on June 5, 2020. After graduating, the new Marines will attend the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, where they will attend Marine Combat Training before continuing to their Military Occupational Specialty school. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tessa D. Watts)

