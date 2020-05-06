U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael A. Beckhart, the executive officer of 12th Marine Corps District, serves as the parade reviewing official for the recruit training graduation ceremony of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on June 5, 2020. After graduating, the new Marines will attend the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, where they will attend Marine Combat Training before continuing to their Military Occupational Specialty school. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tessa D. Watts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 19:16 Photo ID: 6232796 VIRIN: 200605-M-XG560-002 Resolution: 2135x1593 Size: 1.75 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Michael A. Beckhart serves as parade reviewing official for Fox Company graduation ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Tessa Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.